Mother gives birth to baby girl on the side of a road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A healthy baby girl came into the world on the side of a Norfolk road Tuesday afternoon.

Inaya Humphrey was headed to the hospital with her mother-in-law but the baby had other plans and made a grand entrance in a moving van on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Humphrey said she felt contractions coming on fairly quickly. Before she knew it, the baby was ready to make an entrance into the world as her mother-in-law drove frantically looking for a fire station.

Humphrey’s mother-in-law finally stopped at a McDonalds nearby with the baby crying in the front seat. Paramedics arrived and took over. They quickly took the family to the place they were originally headed for: the hospital.

Humphrey and her baby are healthy and are currently at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She is now a mother of three and says this special delivery may be her last.

Special delivery…or more like roadside delivery. This Norfolk mother gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in a moving car on Tidewater Drive. The full story from this very strong mother at 4 & 5 on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/CHmz3OFxwr — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) October 2, 2019

Laura Caso will the full story tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.