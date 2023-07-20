NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two women died in a Norfolk apartment after a man involuntarily drugged them while they were out at local bars. Now, the mother of the second woman to die says her daughter would still be alive if Norfolk police properly investigated the death of the first woman.

Kathy Paton filed a $7.5 million lawsuit against the city of Norfolk on July 10. She alleges that her daughter, Kelsey, would still be alive if Norfolk police properly investigated and arrested Michael Ebong the first time a woman died in his Hillside Avenue apartment.

Ebong called Norfolk police to his apartment in the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue on July 11, 2021, and reported that 30-year-old Kelsey Paton died of a drug overdose. The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk police let Ebong help them carry her body out of his apartment in front of members of the public, some of whom took video of the incident and sent it to the Paton family.

Kelsey Paton was the second woman to die in Ebong’s apartment. Eight months before, police were called to the home and discovered 36-year-old Sheena West dead from an overdose.

The lawsuit alleges that the Norfolk Police Department didn’t properly investigate West’s death, including concealing and failing to preserve evidence. The lawsuit claims NPD failed to investigate at the direction of Ebong’s mother, Maravia Reid, because of her influence over the department. LinkedIn lists Reid as NPD’s program administrator and community outreach coordinator. 10 On Your Side confirmed that Reid worked as a civilian for NPD but is now retired.

The lawsuit alleges that the NPD purposefully blocked the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office from investigating and charging Ebong, allowing him to continue to drug women and take them to his apartment to rape them. He did drug and assault a woman between the two deaths, but she survived.

The lawsuit also alleges that Ebong’s lack of connection to West and his criminal history, which includes sexual offenses against women, should have raised questions for the NPD and prompted them to investigate him further.

Ebong was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to West and Paton’s deaths; however, he was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in September 2022. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in September.

He was also found guilty in September 2022 of raping the third woman, who he drugged and attacked in May 2019.

This is breaking news and will be updated.