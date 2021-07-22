Mosquitoes in Norfolk test positive for West Nile Virus

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. State and federal health officials are reporting a higher than usual number of deaths and illnesses from a rare, mosquito-borne virus this year. Eastern equine encephalitis has been diagnosed in a score of people in six states and several people have died so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The mosquitoes were found in the River Oaks neighborhood and Campostella section of the city.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in two mosquito samples in the city.

Officials say the first sample was collected on July 16, 2021, in the River Oaks neighborhood with the second being collected on July 20, 2021, in the Campostella section.

The Division of Vector Control is working to treat the areas by conducting fogging operations, storm drain treatments and surveillance operations.

WNV is spread to people after they have been bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people who have MNV have no symptoms, however, they can have a mild fever or vomiting.

The VDH issues several guidelines to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellents when outdoors in mosquito-infested areas. Always ensure that you follow directions on the label.

Wear clothing that is long, light, and loose.

Home doors and windows should be well screened to prevent entry of mosquitoes.

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites from yards by removing old tires, buckets, tubs, toys and other items that hold rainwater. Dump ornamental containers (e.g., bird baths) on a weekly basis, or use mosquito larvicide pellets or dunks periodically to treat larger containers (e.g., ornamental ponds, stagnant swimming pools).

Clean roof gutters and downspout screens.

Norfolk Department of Public Health maintains a mosquito fogging hotline that lists neighborhoods scheduled for service: 757-683-2712, option #4.