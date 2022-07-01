NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two mosquito samples in Norfolk have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

According to officials from the Norfolk Department of Public Health, both samples were collected in the Colonial Place neighborhood Thursday.



The Division of Vector Control is now conducting mosquito control operations in this neighborhood, including treatments of storm drains, and standing water, fogging operations, and continued surveillance activities.

The West Nile Virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds, and then spread the virus to people and animals by biting them.



Most people infected by WNV do not have any symptoms. However, when it does develops into illness, symptoms can include a mild fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, or diarrhea. Death occurs in about 10% of persons with serious illness.

Residents are advised to take these preventive steps to help protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellents when outdoors in mosquito-infested areas. Always ensure that you follow directions on the label.

Wear clothing that is long, light, and loose.

Home doors and windows should be well-screened to prevent entry of mosquitoes.

It is important to eliminate mosquito breeding sites from yards by removing old tires, buckets, tubs, toys and other items that hold rainwater. Dump ornamental containers (e.g., bird baths) on a weekly basis, or use mosquito larvicide pellets or dunks periodically to treat larger containers (e.g., ornamental ponds, stagnant swimming pools).

Clean roof gutters and downspout screens.

For more information, CLICK HERE, or call the Vector Control Division at (757) 683-2840,