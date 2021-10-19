Mosaic Steel Orchestra celebrates ‘first annual’ Pan Jamboree in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Mosaic Steel Orchestra held its First Annual Pan Jamboree on East 27th Street in downtown Norfolk this past weekend.

“We’re calling it the ‘first annual’ and usually that’s a title you don’t use. The first annual lets people know that we are planning on doing this again,” Founder Dr. William Anthony Hailey said.

Steel drums and percussion instruments rang out all afternoon Saturday as many local musicians played in the inaugural free event in front of a delighted audience.

Hailey said it is the first time this many steel musicians have been together in one place in Hampton Roads; however, the concert featured acts from across the nation including internationally acclaimed pannist Duvone Stewart.

Other acts included the Rhythm Project, Ricky Micou, Daron Roberts, and, of course, the Mosaic Steel Orchestra.

Moving forward, Hailey says he wants the Pan Jamboree to grow into a huge tourist attraction for the Norfolk area in an effort to give back to the community that has given him so much.