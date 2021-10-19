More than 6,200 customers briefly lost power in Norfolk Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than 6,200 Dominion Energy customers in Norfolk lost power Tuesday afternoon, but it lasted less than half an hour.

10 On Your Side reached out to officials to find out what caused the outage. That is unclear at this time.

The outage hit several neighborhoods, including parts of Lafayette-Winona, Lakewood, Fairmont Park, Ballentine Place and Coleman Place.

Dominion Energy’s outage map showed 6,237 outages at 2:30 p.m. An official with Dominion said all the power was restored in Norfolk before 3 p.m.