More than 56% decrease in travelers at Norfolk International Airport during January

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport (ORF) reported a 56.6 percent decrease in passenger activity for the month of January 2021.

That’s 121,720 passengers.

In January 2020, the passenger count was 280,694.

Officials say that passenger traffic continues to be impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for an increase in numbers, nearly 5,389,768 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport during January 2021.

This represents a 5.8 percent increase versus January 2020, which saw 5,094,552 pounds of cargo shipped.

The above-mentioned figures reflect service by scheduled airlines Allegiant, American, Boutique Air, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United and their regional airline partners and charter airlines Miami Air, Sun Country, Swift Air and XTRAirways.

Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo and UPS.

