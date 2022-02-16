More questions than answers in case of man shot by Norfolk officers on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Barry Carrington Jr., 34, faces a list of charges from Saturday night’s incident on Granby Street.

The counts against Carrington: two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a firearm in public.

These charges came after he was shot by Norfolk police on Granby Street Saturday night in the 100 block, near Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Around 10:30 p.m., shots rang out. Witnesses told 10 On Your Side the Grace O’Malleys manager yelled “Get Down” and told patrons to go to the back of the restaurant.

10 On Your Side checked local police scanner traffic and court documents for information about what happened Saturday night before Carrington was shot and injured by two Norfolk officers.

We had questions about what was said on the scanner traffic, and the possibility that Carrington had been seen with the gun earlier in the evening.

The call came into dispatch, who reported out: “The public is trying to get more information. The first caller said he was not pointing the gun at anybody, and it was out of view. Then another caller said he had a gun in his hand screaming and yelling and not making much sense and was unable to see what direction he was going on Main Street. He was near the Hilton.”

The Hilton is a couple blocks away from where the shooting occurred.

We wanted to know from the police if there is a body camera video of officers showing up at Grace O’Malley’s before they shot Carrington — the answer is still unclear.

More scanner traffic from a man on scene: “The individual’s gunshot wound to the body is to the arm. Not sure where else. Bleeding profusely. He is conscious and breathing at the moment.”

10 On Your Side has attempted to get answers for more questions about what happened:

Did Carrington fire any shots at officers? What was he saying? What happened when he was shot?

What prompted the officers to open fire?

How many shots did the officers fire?

Why was Carrington at Grace O’Malley’s?

We went to Carrington’s home address that is listed on the arrest warrants.

No one was there, and neighbors either weren’t home or not answering their doors.

Virginia State Police will investigate the Norfolk police officers, and their findings sent to Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi who will determine if the shooting was justified. Fatehi was also at the scene Saturday night.

“I felt that it was very important for me as a person who ultimately has to make the decision of the lawfulness of any police shooting to be there personally to walk the scene to speak to with the investigators,” he said.

Thursday morning, Carrington, who is in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, is supposed to be arraigned. He is currently on a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine hold.

Fatehi said Tuesday he would ask a prosecutor from another locality to handle the criminal charges against Carrington, and Fatehi will also be involved in determining whether the Norfolk officers’ shooting was justified.