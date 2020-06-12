More free COVID-19 testing available in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More places are offering free COVID-19 testing.

The Norfolk Health Department has teamed up with Sentara and local churches. They held a testing event Friday at New Hope Church of God in Christ.

The Health Department was testing even those with no symptoms.

“I’m healthy but I want to make sure I’m healthy. I’m a social worker so I tend to work with different folks,” Jackie Campbell told WAVY.com.

Dymontae Medley also works with the public making sandwiches at Subway.

“It’s not as risky as it would seem, but the money transactions and stuff like that, that’s kind of the risk where it is,” he said.

Norfolk Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay was at the event. She said while more private pharmacies, doctor’s offices are offering tests, they feel it’s important to get into the community.

“We want to ensure that we do some testing in neighborhoods so that people who have limited access for testing have that opportunity,” she said.

She said testing is important to identify the sick so they can isolate and not spread the disease. However, it’s not the only way to fight COVID-19.

“I think its important to remember its just one tool in this arsenal we’re using to fight this pandemic,” she said.

That’s why health officials also handed out free bags containing donated cloth masks and hand sanitizer.

Another pop-up testing site is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at the Workforce Development Center on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk from 8:15 a.m. to noon.

To register for an appointment with the Norfolk Health Department visit: the website or call 757-683-2777.

To make an appointment at a participating Walmart Neighbor Pharmacy you must do so through the MyQuestTM portal.

Also, starting next week, six Walmart Neighborhood Market pharmacies will offer self-swab tests at drive-thru windows on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8-9 a.m. Walmart is only testing adults who meet the CDC guidelines for testing. Those who get tested must remain in their car and wear a mask.

Those who have any questions regarding testing and appointments should call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

