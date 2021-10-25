More details released about August shooting in Neon District as suspect appears in court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in an August shooting in the Neon District appeared in a Norfolk General District Court for a preliminary hearing Monday.

23-year-old Tajh Marbley faces three counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm, one count of felony possession of a weapon and one count of destruction of property.

Misdemeanor charges were not prosecuted by the Commonwealth.

It all stems from an altercation outside the Culture Lounge in the Neon District on Aug. 12.

Two witnesses appeared in court Monday for the preliminary hearing.

A security guard testified in court saying he and another security guard ran over to break up a fight around 2 in the morning.

A brief verbal altercation took place between Marbley and the other security guard when they broke it up.

Afterward, he says Marbley went to a vehicle, pulled out a rifle and pointed it at him and the other security guard.

They fired first at Marbley after a brief verbal exchange.

That’s when the defendant shot back, allegedly sending bullets into a local business across the street.

The business owner spoke in court about the damages, saying bullets broke through her storefront and even went into her office.

10 On Your Side spoke to business owners in August when a separate shooting sent bullets flying into neighboring businesses a block away a few days prior.

Four men were injured in that shooting.

Business owners say they’ve met with city leaders, pleading for changes so they can stop paying to fix their storefronts.

Business owners say they’ve been on edge and frustrated that these shootings keep on happening.

As for Marbley, a request for bond was denied by Judge Joseph Lindsey and a grand jury will decide whether to indict him on his charges.