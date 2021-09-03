More dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine, testing clinics for week of Sept. 6

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk for the week of Sept. 6. There is no cost to receive the shots or a test.

The vaccination clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. REGISTER HERE

Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. REGISTER HERE

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

The testing clinic is scheduled for:

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 1-5 p.m.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up, but minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Only PCR tests are available

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.