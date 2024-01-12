NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman claims a visit to a local restaurant left her family very disturbed by what they saw there.

That is after, 10 On Your Side was told, two people were caught engaging in something very adult in the kitchen, and as customers were eating.

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who first saw what was going on in the kitchen said she has the video to prove it.

The mother claims it was inappropriate — she called Norfolk Police and contacted 10 On Your Side.

The mother, who does not want to be identified, said her family was visiting Carmen’s Restaurant Dec. 28, but you will not believe what they found.

“They offered me $300 in free food to keep quiet,” the woman said.

The mother said that followed her 14-year-old son seeing something strange to him in the back kitchen.

“When he saw it, he said, ‘Mom, I think I see a naked person,'” she said.

The woman pulled out her phone and started recording what appeared to her to be people engaged in sexual relations. She alerted them that she was there.

“I said we see you, and then they froze,” the mother said. “The woman came out and approached me, and I told her I had taken a video and she asked me for my phone.”

We asked what she thought she wanted with the phone.

“She was probably going to delete the video,” the mother said.

10 On Your Side asked the mother what the people said when she got their attention.

“She said they were not doing anything. … She denied it.”

The mother called Norfolk Police, who in their complaint narrative, wrote that the two people in the kitchen claimed they were cleaning the ‘fridge’.

The woman said she does not buy that.

10 On Your Side asked her what the video shows.

“It shows people engaged in sexual activity,” the woman said.

Norfolk Police charged both the man and woman in the restaurant kitchen with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, so something happened, but we are still not reporting their names. Employees inside had no comment.

“My 14 year-old saw it, and he’s not OK,” the woman said. “He is the light of my life, and he experienced this traumatic event.”