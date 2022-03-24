NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Modern States has united with Norfolk State University (NSU) to launch the Fast Start program.

Modern States is a philanthropic organization dedicated to making a college degree more affordable and accessible. The Fast Start program is designed to help high school students in Virginia and current NSU students earn up to a year of college credits at no cost.

“Norfolk State University is proud to partner with the Modern States initiative as we both work to expand access and affordability to higher education for all students,” said NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D. “This program is a gem. It provides a direct cost savings for prospective Spartans and allows for them to earn their degree early so they can begin their careers.”

“I’m happy to have Modern States launch a Fast Start program at Norfolk State University,” said Steven Klinsky, the founder and CEO of Modern States. “Programs like this can play a pivotal role in attracting talented students to schools like NSU. I am confident the partnership between Norfolk State and Modern States will help ensure more Virginians have the opportunity to pursue a college degree without the fear of student debt.”

Fast Start can help students graduate early and enter into the workforce. NSU will offer admission to Virginia high school students who pass four Modern States courses and pass the corresponding credit-bearing exams. The courses and exams can save students almost $7,000.

For more information about the NSU Fast Start Program, visit https://www.nsu.edu/testingservices.