NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An abundance of rain and strong winds have created the perfect storm for a “King Tide” this weekend.

It’s one that experts predict will be worse than the tide last fall.

In a few hours, low-lying areas similar to the one across from the Chrysler Museum will be under two feet of water. The experts say it’s going to stick around.

“It’s going to stay for about three days,” said Skip Stiles of Wetlands Watch.

The organization is dedicated to conserving wetlands.

“Watch where the high tides are. That’s when it’ll get worse,” Stiles explained.

Tidal flooding has already begun outside the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk. Why experts predict this weekend’s “King Tide” will be worse than the tide last fall tonight on @WAVY_News at 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/KZivJ2mwV4 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) May 7, 2022

The forecast shows Norfolk’s lowest-lying areas will be under two feet of water come Sunday and high tide will keep stacking.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, moderate to major tidal flooding is expected along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Ocean, and Virginia’s tidal rivers Saturday night through mid-week.

Gale conditions are also expected for the Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Ocean, and Currituck Sound starting this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.

“It’s going to be hard to get around. Hampton Boulevard will probably be flooded most of the next few days,” Stiles stated.

Stiles told 10 On Your Side he spent most of Saturday informing new business owners of the impending water and handing out flyers.

“The water literally comes up out of the ground because where I’m standing used to be a creek,” Stiles said.

If you live near a flood zone, move your valuables to higher ground. That includes your cars.

Check 511Virginia.org before you leave. Never drive in high water or across a flooded roadway. A few inches of water can sweep vehicles away. Do not try to move or drive around a barricade or sign.

Avoid flood-prone areas, especially along creeks, ditches, and low-lying areas. Look out for tree limbs and other debris in the roadway that may have been carried by water. Reduce your speed and increase your following distance. Keep headlights on while it’s raining.

“Just be real careful because any water you see in the streets is going to be saltwater. Even if you drive through it it’s going to be saltwater on your brakes,” Stiles cautioned.

Stiles predicts the high water won’t begin to recede until mid-week so plan ahead. The city of Norfolk recently partnered with the Waze app to help drivers navigate flood-closed streets.