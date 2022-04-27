NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are now fewer on-street parking options along downtown Norfolk’s Granby Street, and it’s all in the name of safety.

This week, roughly half a dozen mobile camera units were placed every few blocks with the intent they will be used to help police keep an eye on crowds.

“They are a force multiplier for us,” City Manager Chip Filer said in making the announcement during Tuesday’s City Council workshop.

The use of surveillance cameras will be a first in the downtown area. They were requested by the Downtown Norfolk Civic League following a quintuple shooting on March 19 left three people dead and two others injured outside Chicho’s Backstage.

While it’s not known when the cameras will go live or how much they cost the city, Filer said they will be moved around the city depending on the need.

He also told City Council members that repairs to parking garage cameras were continuing, but at a slower pace. It was a 10 On Your Side investigation that exposed that a majority of the cameras in city parking garages were not working.

“We are running into a lag in that there aren’t enough parts,” Filer said. He said they are having to order them.

The cameras were just part of Filer’s strategy to improve safety downtown.

Filer also committed to beef up enforcement inspections on businesses. He said the Fire Marshal’s Office reported that night clubs in particular are doing a “good job” with crowd control.

Quarterly meetings will now be held with all those who hold a Conditional Use Permits.

Councilwoman Courtney Doyle, who represents the area, said the additional officer presence downtown has been noticed and appreciated.