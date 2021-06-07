MLK monument restoration starting to take shape in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s starting to take shape again.

The obelisk honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands once again on a small island at the busy intersection of East Brambleton Avenue and Church street — but it’s not yet complete.

The City of Norfolk ordered the 83-foot-tall memorial to be restored after granite panels on the side of the structure began falling off. There were issues with its structural steel components, and the adhesive holding the granite panels in place had deteriorated over time.

The granite is inscribed with quotes from King.

The new steel part of the structure arrived last week after a slight delay.

City spokeswoman Lori Crouch told WAVY there was a leak in the tank at the zinc coating plant which delayed the galvanization process about four weeks.

Two lanes of traffic are closed for the next two weeks for plumbing, electrical and mechanical work. Crouch says if work is completed early, the lanes will reopen.

The granite portion of the monument is set to be installed June 21.

The memorial was dedicated in 2000. The total cost for the restoration is $836,000.

Once its resurrected, they’ll install the fountain, lighting, and ventilation system.

We are told that, weather permitting, the work should be complete the first part of August.