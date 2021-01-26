MLK memorial restoration work to impact traffic in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Downtown Norfolk is undergoing restoration and drivers should expect lane closures as a result.
The city announced a temporary road closure will be in place for the northbound lanes of
Church Street near Brambleton Avenue.
Officials said off-duty police and flaggers will assist with getting around the closure.
Drivers should expect this closure between the hours of 8 a.m.. to 6 p.m.
Officials said this closure will be in place as crews work to restore steel supports and granite panels.
