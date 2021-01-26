MLK memorial restoration work to impact traffic in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Downtown Norfolk is undergoing restoration and drivers should expect lane closures as a result.

The city announced a temporary road closure will be in place for the northbound lanes of

Church Street near Brambleton Avenue.

Officials said off-duty police and flaggers will assist with getting around the closure.

The MLK Monument in Downtown Norfolk was disassembled due to structural issues. Image taken Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 (WAVY photo)

This image shows a section of granite on the MLK monument at a busy intersection in Norfolk fell off. The City of Norfolk confirmed a structural engineer inspected the monument on Oct. 1, 2020 after the discovery. (WAVY photo)

Drivers should expect this closure between the hours of 8 a.m.. to 6 p.m.

Officials said this closure will be in place as crews work to restore steel supports and granite panels.

Fore more information, click here.