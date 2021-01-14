MLK Jr. monument in Norfolk expected to be repaired by summer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk says work to restore the Martin Luther King Jr. monument downtown is expected to be completed this summer.

Steel supports and granite panels on the monument are in bad condition. A contractor removed the panels in October.

In April, crews will repair the masonry and install plumbing and electrical components, according to the city.

The steel tower installation will begin in May. After that, the granite sections will be attached.

This work will require lane closures around the monument, which sits at the intersection of East Brambleton Avenue and Church Street. Officials said they will announce the dates of the closures in advance.

The monument is 83-feet tall and is inscribed with quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

