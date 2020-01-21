MLK Jr. holiday is a day of service for local sorority chapter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While many were off work for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, some used the day to give back to the community.

The Upsilon Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. volunteered by packing food bags for hundreds of families.

Volunteers met at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk at its food pantry to make the bags.

“It’s very important,” chapter president Trista Pope said. “Our mission is service to all man kind. We serve anyway. Service is what we do. On a day like this, serving in honor of Dr. King is what we want to do. It’s amazing.”

Pope says the organization has a number of volunteer initiatives including health and finances and helping refugee families.

The basilica’s food pantry has been open since the early 1980s and feeds around 600 families — with an average of five family members — a week.

Pope was grateful that many of her sorority sisters came out to help. They also helped assist at the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. march earlier in the morning.

“He means so much to me. I would not have the opportunity to be the person I’ve come to be if it was not for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” she said.

King’s wife, Coretta Scott King, was also a member of the sorority. Pope says they’re proud of her contributions.

The food pantry is in need of volunteers. Pantry days are on Tuesdays and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.

If you would like to help, contact the basilica at 757-622-4487.