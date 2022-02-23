Mistrial declared in Norfolk daycare owner’s child neglect case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A mistrial has been declared after a jury couldn’t decide whether to convict a Norfolk babysitter charged with felony child neglect.

The jury of seven men and five women reported to Judge Everett Martin that after hours of deliberations they were hopelessly deadlocked, WAVY’s Chris Horne reports. A juror told 10 On Your Side that the deadlock was 10-2, in favor of a not guilty decision.

Jury trials for serious crimes must be unanimous, the U.S. Constitution says.

The jury heard the case against Jessica Anne Cherry on Tuesday, and started deliberations on Tuesday afternoon after the prosecution and defense rested.

Cherry was charged with felony child neglect after a 1-year-old girl she was watching in 2018 was seriously injured.

Martin says he will work with attorneys to arrange a new trial date, if the commonwealth’s attorney plans to move forward with the case.

