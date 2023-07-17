This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint on July 15. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a Missouri man Saturday from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane.

According to a press release, the x-ray unit at the security checkpoint alerted the officers about the gun in the man’s carry-on. Officials say TSA found a .380 caliber gun inside the carry-on that was loaded with six bullets.

The man was cited on a weapons charge and is also facing a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2023

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023As of 7/16/23 Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 27 20

This is the 20 gun that has been caught by TSA at ORF checkpoints this year. A total of 27 guns were caught at ORF in 2022.