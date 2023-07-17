NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a Missouri man Saturday from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane.
According to a press release, the x-ray unit at the security checkpoint alerted the officers about the gun in the man’s carry-on. Officials say TSA found a .380 caliber gun inside the carry-on that was loaded with six bullets.
The man was cited on a weapons charge and is also facing a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.
Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2023
|Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023As of 7/16/23
|Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) checkpoints
|14
|10
|21
|15
|12
|23
|27
|20
This is the 20 gun that has been caught by TSA at ORF checkpoints this year. A total of 27 guns were caught at ORF in 2022.