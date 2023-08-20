NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for a missing woman who is around 4’11” and 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking for help to locate 23-year-old Destiny N. Hyman, who was last seen near the light rail station at 328 E. Freemason St. on Aug. 18. It’s suspected that Hyman suffers from schizophrenia and is need of medical assistance.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camo shorts, cream-colored socks, and black and white flip flops.

If you see Destiny, or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP . You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.