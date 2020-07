NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 58-year-old woman last seen Sunday on Kenton Avenue, near Norfolk State University.

Police say Alisa “Lisa” R. Collins, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of Kenton. She’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She suffers from behavioral disorders and requires medication, police say.

Anyone who’s seen Collins is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 757-441-5610.