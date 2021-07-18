Missing Norfolk woman last seen Sunday morning safely located

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a missing elderly woman last seen Sunday morning has been safely located.

88-year-old Louise Watson was last seen around 5:00 a.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of Mason Creek Road in Norfolk.

#update Louise Watson has just been located safely. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/srZunkQyZO — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 18, 2021

Watson is described as approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.