Missing Norfolk woman last seen Sunday morning safely located

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a missing elderly woman last seen Sunday morning has been safely located.

88-year-old Louise Watson was last seen around 5:00 a.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of Mason Creek Road in Norfolk.

Watson is described as approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10