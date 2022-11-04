NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Norfolk woman.

43-year-old Latoya R. Clinkscales was last seen on October 30 in Portsmouth, according to police.

Clinkscales is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Norfolk Police released a photo of the missing woman. WAVY reached out to police to confirm details of the description, based on the image provided, and they said this is an older image.

Police say they want to find Clinkscales because she suffers from mental health issues and may be in need of medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.