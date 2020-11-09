Missing Norfolk woman, 4-year-old son found safe in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a missing woman and her 4-year-old son, last seen on November 2, have been found safe.

Police say Jerron Jackson, 42, was last seen with her 4-year-old son Jacob on Monday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street.

Jackson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police say she suffers from bipolar disorder and depression.

#Update Jerron Jackson and her son Jacob have been found safe in Chesapeake. https://t.co/8Qb4xuAWJp — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 9, 2020

