Missing Norfolk woman, 4-year-old son found safe in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a missing woman and her 4-year-old son, last seen on November 2, have been found safe.
Police say Jerron Jackson, 42, was last seen with her 4-year-old son Jacob on Monday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street.
Jackson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police say she suffers from bipolar disorder and depression.
