NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Someone’s lost unicorn has been found at Norfolk International Airport.

The airport says it was left at the arrival terminal restroom on Thursday.

“As you can see, I am loved,” the airport wrote in a Facebook post. “The Airport Police are taking good care of me for now.”

The airport said to call 757-857-3823 or email lostandfound@norfolkairport.com if it’s your unicorn.