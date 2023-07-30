NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Jane R. Evans was last seen at Sentara Leigh Hospital on Kempsville Road around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police are concerned for the 73-year-old’s well being because she requires medication.

According to detectives, Evans was wearing a brown shirt, red and orange pants and white sandals. She may also be carrying a blue blanket.

Evans is around 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds with brown eyes and brownish gray hair.

Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through the p3Tips mobile app.