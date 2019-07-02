Missing Norfolk 14-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Wednesday morning, Norfolk police said 14-year-old James Spratley was found and is safe. He was returned to his family.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend.

Police said in a news release that James Earl Spratley was last seen Sunday, June 30, riding a black bicycle in the area of Maltby Avenue.

Spratley was reportedly wearing grey sweatpants, a black short sleeve shirt and black Nike shoes.

Police said Spratley suffers from some mental health issues and is in need of his medication.

Anyone who sees Spratley or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.