NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The day before Christmas Eve, just before the sunset over Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood, volunteers were busy like Santa’s elves adding the finishing touches to a new home for the Williams family of four.

The house was filled with new furniture, new computers for online learning, decorations, and signs of inspiration.

(Photo courtesy: Kimberly Wimbish)

While volunteers were tying a bow on interior decorations, Tamara Williams and her three daughters were being pampered in a day of beauty that included pedicures, new hairstyles, and lunch.

One week ago, their life was dramatically different. The single mother and her daughters were staying at Grandma’s house in Cavalier Manor.

They enjoyed playing basketball for Coach Carlton Copeland at the neighborhood center but as the holidays approached, the girls had given up hope for a Christmas that included new clothes, games, and other presents.

The elder daughter, 15-year-old Z’Nya, told coach Copeland all she wanted for Christmas was a bed. The girls were sleeping on air mattresses on the cold and crowded floor of their grandmother’s house.

Coach Copeland put together a game plan that started with phone calls to a sports agent and developer Alvin Keels Jr. and public relations specialist Kimberly Wimbish.

In a matter of days, Wimbish assembled 50 individuals and businesses that created something of a miracle on Nicholson Street in the public housing community. Tamara and the girls recently moved into the neighborhood which usually has a waiting list.

(Photo courtesy: Kimberly Wimbish)

When mom and the girls returned from a Wimbish organized day of beauty, not only did they have new beds, they had new computers, cell phones, clothing, presents, a free internet connection for one year and a church will pay their rent for one year.

Coach Copeland stood on the sidelines as volunteers helped the family; his relocation game plan worked.

“It’s sad to see them leave Cavalier Manor but I’m glad they are getting a new start in Norfolk,” said Copeland.

“There’s a new apartment, fully furnished, there’s cash, there are clothes, there are Christmas necessities — it’s pretty much anything teenagers — any family would want to get a brand new start,” said Copeland.

The gifts represent help for today but a local businesswoman offered help for the future. Dr. Angela Reddix of the ARDX Foundation presented each girl with a one-thousand dollar scholarship to help fund their college educations.

(Photo courtesy: Kimberly Wimbish)

“Each of you is being honored today with the seed for your next step which is going to be college we are giving each of you a thousand dollars; guess what we ask for in return? You are going to be the light in your community,” said Reddix.

Z’Nya was nearly in tears as she witnessed the generosity of Hampton Roads as the nation remains in the grips of a pandemic.

“I did not think all of this would happen from just me asking for a bed,” said the 15-year old. Her mother Tamara summed up their emotions.

Limo ride for day of beauty

Internet connection for online learning

Is this for us?

New cell phones from T-Mobile

Miracle on Nicholson St.

Z’Nya and sisters grateful for 757 love

New clothing and home decor for their new home

“I don’t know what to even say at this point but thank you Jesus and thank you all,” said Williams.