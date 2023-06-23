NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a person suffered minor injuries following a crash involving Norfolk police Thursday evening.

According to police, a marked police car was traveling with its lights and sirens on in the 3000 block of Tidewater Dr. when it was hit by another vehicle. This caused the police car to hit another vehicle.

Police say a passenger who was in the car that hit the police vehicle reported minor injuries. The driver who hit the police vehicle has been issued a summons for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.