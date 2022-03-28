NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are asking for information in a hit-and-run investigation that left a person with minor injuries.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Bluestone Avenue and W. 42nd Street around midnight Sunday.

Officers arrived to find that one of the cars had left the scene before they arrived.

A passenger in the remaining car on scene reported minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.