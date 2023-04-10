NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Military Highway Bridge rehabilitation project in Norfolk is set to begin on Apr. 17.

The construction will be scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will impact the northbound side over the Elizabeth River, near River Forest Shores and south of Wayside Park.

The project will include the following in order to extend the useful life of the bridge:

Repair concrete spalls, cracks, and delamination in the bridge superstructure

Install an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck

Apply waterproofing sealant to concrete elements

New lane striping

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Motorist should expect alternating lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppage. Alternating lane closures will take place 24/7.

The project is scheduled to be completed in August 2023.

For information about the project and the receive updates, visit the project homepage.