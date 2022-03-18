NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s vaccination center at Military Circle will no longer run as one of the Virginia Department of Health’s “community vaccination centers” after March 25, however the site will still offer vaccines two days a week going forward.

VDH made the announcement on Friday, saying vaccinations would resume at the old Macy’s store on Tuesday, April 5.

The regional center opened up in March 2021 as a mass vaccination site run by FEMA and expanded to the current community vaccination center status with VDH in October, giving out free COVID shots Tuesday through Saturday.

VDH says the Norfolk Health Department will run the scaled back center, with free vaccinations twice a week — on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — beginning Tuesday, April 5. These will be walk-in only.

Those trying to get a vaccination before March 25 are encouraged to make an appointment, but it’s not required. (Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682 for an appointment).

As of March 18, more than 82% of adults and 72% of the whole population of Virginia are fully vaccinated, VDH data shows.