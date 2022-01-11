Military Circle redevelopment status update meeting delayed because of COVID

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer says the Military Circle Mall redevelopment project process has been delayed thanks to COVID-19.

Filer said Tuesday that any status update on the redevelopment project will be further delayed due to COVID-19. A closed session council workshop with all three developers has been put on hold.

As 10 On Your Side reported last year, city officials have three proposals from three different companies detailing how to best reconstruct the 75-acre mall.

The plans include possible arenas, green space and residential properties. The proposals are ventures are backed by musician Pharrell Williams, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and local developer Bruce Thompson.

Two of those teams, Smith and local builder S.B. Ballard and the other backed by Williams and entertainment company Live Nation, include designs for 15,000-plus seat arenas.

The proposal from Thompson, The Well, includes an 8,000-seat performing arts amphitheater.

We will keep you updated on the timeline.

