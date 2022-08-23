NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The clock is ticking for the remaining businesses at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk to set up shop somewhere else.

As 10 On Your Side previously reported, the Norfolk shopping center is closing.

Tenants say they’re frustrated with the timing of the announcement and hope for better communication from the city moving forward.

“I think many of us thought we had until December of 2023, so now it’s really kind of advocating for what we have done in this space with the resources that we do have and we are hoping for a hand up not a handout,” said REACH Executive Director, Dr. Jennifer Goff.

REACH is a non-profit helping to improve access to books and improve literacy in Hampton Roads. The Big Free Book Store opened in Military Circle Mall in November of 2020.

“It was a dream come true almost to be able to give away free books to kids and to see it being demolished broke our hearts,” said Leslie Clarridge.

Dr. Jennifer Goff and Leslie Clarridge say it was meant to be a temporary pop-up book store, but they quickly realized the need during the pandemic.

They have a lot of inventory to move, and a big space. Goff says as they relocate, they’re hoping for support from the city.

“We’re in an environment at this moment where it’s very expensive to just exist so we are hoping for ways to counteract what the environment is out there,” said Goff. “Many of us are seeking support when it comes to relocation, we are looking for spaces that we can operate that we can afford that we don’t have to take steps back in our service to the community.”

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority voted to close down the mall at the end of the year to make room for redevelopment.

Trophy’s Furniture and Mattress Store Owner Steven “Trophy” Johnson says he’ll be able to find another place to go, but moving 20 thousand square feet of inventory will be tough.

“Now I have to get rid of inventory at liquidation prices,” said Johnson.

In addition to the store, Johnson runs a non-profit where he helps families get discounted mattresses if they need them. He says there are several businesses inside the mall that work to take care of the community they serve.

“We have to change the narrative out here,” said Johnson. “We have to care more about the businesses that are caring for the people. We can’t just be about the dollar. We have to be about rising as one.”

Johnson’s neighbor Dorsett Barnwell is a former professional boxer. Barnwell mentors young kids and teaches boxing lessons to kids in the community.

He says he’s still trying to figure out where to take his business next.

“I hear that at least 20 times a day. ‘Okay, what’s the next move? What’s the next move as it pertains to these kids?” said Barnwell. “If we come up with a plan ourselves, are y’all going to support the people that’s been supporting y’all?”

Number 1 Space owner Michael LaMelle says the businesses in the mall have a lot to offer people. From recording space, to discounted mattresses, to boxing lessons, to books that can take kids to places near and far. He hopes the city realizes the value in what’s currently being housed at Military Circle Mall.

“Just being aware that these small businesses exist, pouring into them, giving them a voice, giving us acknowledgment, some compassion,” said LeMelle. “Meet us where we are and let’s move together.”

Tenants were given the opportunity to speak at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting. Tenants say it’s legal what they’re doing, but it’s not ethical.

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority, along with Military Circle Mall management company, Divaris, told council members they tried to keep the mall open, but ultimately it was too costly.

They say if the mall would stay open in 2023, it would be operating in a deficit of $1.2 million.

Divaris says they have 91 short-term tenants and four long-term tenants.

They say some of the long-term tenants are behind on payments.

They say if the mall were to stay open, it would cost about $5.5 million dollars to replace the roof. Other repairs would also need to be made to the building.

Tenants say they want more time, and also want people to know the mall is still open for business for the time being.

The Development Authority says they’re working with tenants to talk through relocation assistance and a possible rent abatement that could help with the transition to a new space.

The Development Authority also discussed the possibility of keeping the mall open until the end of January 2023, so stores can stay open during the holiday season. That would still need to be approved by councilors.