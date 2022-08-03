NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Military Circle Mall is closing and is set to be demolished in early 2023 for future redevelopment of the site.

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority voted on the decision Wednesday.

Current tenants will now have until the end of 2022 to relocate. Jared Chalk, the director of the Norfolk Department of Economic Development, says meetings will be held in the coming weeks to answer concerns, and the goal is to relocate them all to other areas of the city.

The mall, which opened back in 1970, has just one anchor store left, a Ross Dress For Less whose lease hasn’t expired yet. The Ross however is expected to remain, along with the Sentara Healthcare/Optima Health location in the former JCPenney. That space was bought from the development authority in 2020.

The majority of the mall’s property was purchased for $13.4 million by the development authority in 2020.

Three different proposals, from musician Pharrell Williams, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and local developer Bruce Thompson, were submitted to the city in hopes of winning the redevelopment bid. Two, from Williams and Smith, have proposed arenas.

While the city has yet to officially pick a proposal, 10 On Your Side has confirmed with City Manager Chip Filer that Norfolk is in negotiations with Williams’ team.

