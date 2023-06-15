NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Military Circle DMV Customer Service Center (CSC), located at 5745 Poplar Hall Drive, is temporarily closed to the public.

The DMV said the location is undergoing renovations, which are expected to be complete Monday, July 17.

If you’re in need of DMV service, there are more than 50 available online at www.dmv.virginia.gov, such as driver’s license and registration renewals, disabled placard renewals and title replacements.

If you need to take care of business in-person, there are several other Customer Service Centers in Hampton Roads, including the nearby location in Norfolk, on Widgeon Road.

The improvements coming to the Poplar Hall Drive location include a new expanded countertop design, four more service windows, an HVAC replacement, fresh paint, new carpet and updated restrooms.

Outside, the location is getting a new roof, updated LED lighting and a repaved parking lot.