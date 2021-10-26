Michigan woman guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2020 fatal shooting of Chesapeake woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of another woman in 2020.

During a recent court hearing, India R. Lowe Canton of Canton, Michigan was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Canton was initially charged with second-degree murder which was later amended to voluntary manslaughter. The charges stem from a shooting incident in April 2020 in the 9500 block of 17th Street in Norfolk.

The victim, identified as Chesapeake resident Denell N. Brooks was rushed to a local hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Following an investigation, Canton was arrested and initially charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

In a recent hearing, she was found not guilty on the use of a firearm charge. Canton’s sentencing date has not yet been announced.