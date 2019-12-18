Mexican national with 7 DUI convictions sentenced for illegally reentering United States

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for illegally reentering the United States after being previously deported.

Juan Navarro-Hernandez, 50, was convicted Tuesday of illegal reentry, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a news release.

Navarro-Hernandez has seven DUI convictions, according to the release.

He was first deported from the U.S. at taxpayer expense in February 2001. At some point, he illegally came back into the county.

In May 2019, Navarro-Hernandez was found again by authorities when he was arrested by Chesapeake Police for driving under the influence.

