Mega Millions tickets bought in Norfolk, Virginia Beach win $10K each

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the $1 billion jackpot-winning ticket in the recent drawing of the Mega Millions was not bough in Virginia, local residents still benefitted from the excitement.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24.

During the 37 drawings of the jackpot run that began in September and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $29.1 million in profit.

All of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In Friday night’s drawing alone, more than 214,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes. That includes one ticket that won $2 million, one ticket that won $20,000, and six tickets that each won $10,000.



Here’s where all of those winning tickets were bought:

$2 million winner:

Wilderness Road Market, 3952 US Highway 23 North, Gate City

$20,000 winner:

Harris Teeter, 19350 Winmeade Drive, Leesburg

$10,000 winners: