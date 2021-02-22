Medical examiner: 36-year-old woman found dead in Norfolk died of accidental drug overdose

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A medical examiner’s office has determined that a 36-year-old woman found dead in Norfolk after being reported missing back in November died of an accidental overdose.

36-year-old Sheena West was said to be missing back in early November of last year. On November 15, officers in Norfolk responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue.

They later identified the woman as West. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On February 22, the medical examiner’s office determined her death as an accident due to “an acute combination of ethanol, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.”

Back when her body was recovered by authorities, police said there was no sign of foul play.

