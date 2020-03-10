MEAC Tournament fans playing defense against coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Outside Scope Arena in Norfolk, basketball fans were lined up Tuesday to support their teams during the MEAC Tournament — and to play some defense against the coronavirus.

Hand sanitizer was right in Clarence Pegram’s pocket Tuesday when 10 On Your Side stopped to ask him about possible concerns.

“You got to take care of yourself, do what you can, and that you can’t control, don’t worry about it,” he said.

Coronavirus concerns could not stop Anne Jones from cheering on her daughter.

“Being here today is number one, whether it’s coronavirus or whatever — I’m here,” Jones said.

Despite the increased risk with age, 92-year-old Winky Camphor flew in from Baltimore.

“If you wash your hands and be sanitation-wise, I think you’ll be all right,” he told WAVY.com.

Norfolk Emergency Preparedness Director Jim Redick said the city and Seven Venues, which operates Scope, did consider canceling or modifying the tournament.

“There are plans in place — and again that would be in direct collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health — to where if it’s a point where they need to implement social distancing then we start looking at what events can we actually cancel. We’re not there yet,” Redick told 10 On Your Side.

In a statement. Seven Venues told 10 On Your Side the Scope maintains a robust cleaning schedule 365 days a year, ensuring soap is always available in restrooms and there are hand sanitizing stations on each floor. Employees who don’t feel well are told to stay home.

Redick says sick spectators should do the same.

“It’s also an individual choice to attend events or not,” he said.

Keeping the sick separated and good hand washing — that’s the game plan that hopefully allows everyone to go home a winner.

