MEAC releases football, basketball schedules for 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its football and basketball schedule for 2021 that is set to cut down on travel time during the pandemic.

MEAC officials say that baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and volleyball will enact “divisional play” to help minimize travel time, time spent outside of class, reduce travel expenses, and eliminate air travel.

“The mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans must be at the forefront,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “With that in mind, creative and innovative scheduling was required to accomplish our goals. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to restrict travel to regional competition. Hopefully, the type of schedule is for spring 2021 only.”

Football

The season is set to begin Feb. 20, with the regular season ending April 10.

The Northern Division will consist of Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State, and Norfolk State.

The Southern Division will consist of Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central, and South Carolina State.

Northern Division teams will face each other twice.

Southern Division will have two teams they play twice and two teams they play once. Each team will have two bye weeks.

The MEAC Football Championship Game will be held Saturday, April 17.

Basketball

A divisional format will also be adopted for men’s and women’s basketball, with each school playing 16 games over the course of nine weeks beginning Jan. 2.

Conference games will be played on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

The Northern Division will consist of Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, and Norfolk State.

The Southern Division will consist of with Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central, and South Carolina State.

Northern Division teams will face each other either three or four times in the regular season.

Southern Division teams will play each other four times.

The MEAC Basketball Tournament is currently scheduled for March 8-13 in the Norfolk Scope Arena.

