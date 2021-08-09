McCabe trial: Federal prosecutors claim contractor was tipped off to lower bid to secure jail contract

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Federal prosecutors are trying to show the jury the connection between former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe and Correct Care Solutions.

McCabe is on trial in federal court in Norfolk and is accused of taking bribes from the jail’s vendors.

Former deputy Chris Walz spent almost 30 years with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office. He testified in court on Monday in the corruption trial.

In 2010, he oversaw fielding the proposals for the jail’s medical provider.

Walz said, at first, CCS didn’t come in with the lowest bid, but then the company dropped its bid more than $250,000. CCS was awarded the $7-million contract.

Prosecutors claim someone from the sheriff’s office tipped CCS off about the other bids.

Walz told the jury on Monday there were provisions written in the process that wouldn’t allow companies to talk with the sheriff during the bidding.

He said that provision was there was to keep information from leaking out and giving someone the upper hand.

There were also provisions in the request for proposal that didn’t allow bribes or giving and receiving gifts.

Last week, prosecutors told the jury about gifts, trips, and campaign donations from two different jail vendors.