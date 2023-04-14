NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Mayor Kenny Alexander is set to deliver the Norfolk State of the City Address Friday afternoon.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Norfolk The Main.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This year’s State of the City, which is a annual forum for Norfolk’s business, civic, and community leaders, will highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic progress updates, address challenges and give some information about the city’s future.

10 On Your Side’s Raven Payne will be attending the State of the City and will provide new information on WAVY News 10 starting at 4 p.m.