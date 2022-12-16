CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Maury High School teacher accused of sex crime against children was denied bond Friday.

During his hearing Friday, a judge denied bond for 35-year-old William Deacon IV. His case has been continued for January 3.

Deacon was arrested in early September at his home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle in Chesapeake, just south of Fentress. He was subsequently charged with eight felonies, including attempted indecent liberties with a victim younger than 15 and proposing a sex act by communications with a victim younger than 15.

At the time of his arrest, a spokesperson from Norfolk Public Schools confirmed with 10 On Your Side that Deacon was employed as a Business & Information teacher at Maury High School, however, his name does not appear to be listed on the staff page of the school’s website.