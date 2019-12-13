Maury High student taken to hospital after minor explosion, reportedly lit ammunition on fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Maury High student was taken to the hospital after a minor explosion on Friday, after school officials say he reportedly lit ammunition on fire.

Norfolk Schools spokesperson Barbara Hunter says the male student was reportedly holding one or two rounds of ammunition in his hands when he lit them on fire, causing them to explode.

Hunter says the student was treated by a nurse and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No other students were harmed.

No other details are available in the case, but the school was still on lockdown due to the incident as of 2 p.m. A photo taken by a Maury student inside a classroom showed two Norfolk police officers with long guns.

Norfolk police officers with long guns inside Maury High on Friday. (Photo via Maury High student)

Check back for updates on this breaking news.