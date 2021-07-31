Mask mandate returns to Norfolk city facilities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across much of the Commonwealth, Norfolk will now require all staff and guests inside facilities to once again wear a mask.

The mandate, effective July 30, requires face coverings in all City buildings regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

In an email to City Council members, City Manager Larry “Chip” Filer said that staffing will continue to support walk-in customers. They will work to support telework, virtual meetings and limit indoor gatherings.

City officials urge the public to only visit City buildings “for requests that cannot be handled over the phone, email or virtually.”

In addition, all indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers have been paused. Exercise equipment and pools will remain available, but with restrictions.

Masks must be worn while exercising and only one person is allowed in each pool lane.

While Norfolk officials have yet to require the vaccine for city workers, Filer’s email encouraged all city employees to get vaccinated. They will be sending out a survey to employees about their vaccine status next week.