NORFOLK,Va. (WAVY) – The Finney-Smith Foundation announced Thursday that Dallas Mavericks owner and star of the TV show Shark Tank, Mark Cuban, will be the keynote speaker for their Inaugural black tie gala.

This gala will be held on July 29 at the Norfolk Waterside Marriot. All of the proceeds from this event will go towards programs and services put on by the foundation, which provides free basketball training camps to students throughout Hampton Roads.

Both Cuban and Dorian Finney-Smith, NBA Mavericks player and founder of the foundation, are scheduled to give remarks during the gala. The foundation will also be honoring multiple business and community leaders from the Hampton Roads area during the event.

“I’m excited to have Mr. Cuban as the keynote speaker at my foundation’s Inaugural Black Tie Gala. It’s an honor to be in a position to give back to a community that has given me so much and shaped me to be the man I am today,” said Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith was born in Portsmouth and played basketball for Norcom High School. Throughout his professional basketball career, Finney-Smith has worked to give back to his community and has come back to host the foundation’s annual basketball camp.